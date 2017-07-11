Services to celebrate Laura’s life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Alliance Church, 1100 Clinton St., Charles City, IA. Family will greet friends following the service.

Laura A. Jones was born on September 13, 1961 to Dale Kinter and Betty Brown Kinter. Laura grew up on Charles City. For many years she faithfully rose early to deliver the Des Moines Register. Laura graduated from Charles City High School in 1979, and then attended St. Paul Bible College in Bonifacious, MN. While visiting a friend from college in Toledo, Ohio, she met Jonathan Jones. They were married in Charles City on September 26, 1987 and made their home in Toledo, Ohio.

Laura’s vibrant smile lit up any room she entered. She easily accomplished that as she greeted patients while working for Drs. Rohr’s as well as at the gift shop and reception desk at Toledo Hospital.

Laura enjoyed sewing, scrapbooking, reading, listening to music, especially the Gaithers, and visiting the Toledo Zoo. She was passionate about her dogs! She loved all dogs. All shapes, all sizes, and all breeds delighted her. Being surrounded by family, friend and dogs brought her much joy!

Laura is survived by her husband, Jonathan, of Toledo, Ohio; mom and step-dad, Betty and David Holtz; sister and brother-in-law, Deb and Bob Hocking, of Charles City; nieces, Elizabeth Asqui, Allison Hocking, Emily (Roy) Watson, of Story City, IA; her great nephews and nieces Matthew, Joshua, Isabella, and Hannah Asqui, Caleb, Alex, Sadie and Abigail Watson; her uncle and aunt Garry and Carol Brown; cousins Gina, Angie, Kelly, and Shawna. Laura is also survived by her beloved dog, Gracie.

Loved ones waiting to greet her in her Heavenly Home are her daddy, Dale Kinter; grandparents, Clifford and Merna Brown and Clayton and Barbara Kinter.