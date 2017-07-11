Rusty Friedrich, 74, of Bella Vista, Arkansas died July 8, 2017. Rusty was born June 28, 1943 in Charles City, Iowa to Harold and Lorraine Friedrich, Sr.

He moved to Bella Vista 21 years ago from Charles City. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for IPS Electric Company. Rusty was a loving husband and father.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 23 years, Delores; two sons, Jim Friedrich, Andrew Friedrich; two step-sons, Todd Hull, and Tim Hull; sister, Carol Inman of Texas; two brothers, Richard Friedrich of Florida and Charles Friedrich of Charles City, Iowa; four grandchildren, Madison, Jackson, Jason, Ethan, four step-grandchildren, Rylie Joe, Delanie, MacKenzie and Landry; and adored pet, Sam.

Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, July 14th at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

On-line condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.