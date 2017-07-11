Steven O. Gemaehlich (Papa Steve), 58, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, July 6th, 2017 with family by his side.

Steve was born April 9th, 1959 in Osage, IA. He worked at Dean Snyder Construction for many years and considered them his second family. He was a certified welder and became very skilled in all areas of construction. He could fix and build just about anything. His motto was, “If I can’t fix it, it ain’t broke.” Steve loved to ride his motorcycle, considering himself “King of the Road.” Spending time with his grandchildren and occasionally giving them motorcycle rides was something he loved to do. Steve had a big heart and was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need. He will be sadly missed by many.

Survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Renee Gemaehlich; son Jason (Shana) Gemaehlich; step children Danielle McCallister, Dominique Caspers, Bobbie (John) Blanchette, Timm (Holly) Caspers; brother Neil (Teresa) Gemaehlich; sisters Denise Jensen, Deanna (Dave) McDermott; parents Leon and Doris Gemaehlich; 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Bible Chapel, 1701 Ohio Ave., Charles City, IA at 4:00pm on Sunday, July 16th. Pastor Jason Boyd will officiate. Family and friends are welcome to gather and enjoy a meal directly following to reminisce, support each other, and of course just chat (one of Steve’s favorite things to do.)