Harold “Hal” Dickey, died Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, Iowa.

A celebration of Hal’s life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017 at Evergreen Senior Living, 925 Heritage Drive in Osage, Iowa.

Harold “Hal” Arthur Dickey was born November 4, 1926 in Ellenboro, Wisconsin to Richard and Vera (Livens) Dickey. Immediately following high school Harold joined the Navy and soon after met the love of his life, Marilyn, in Madison, Wisconsin. Hal and Marilyn were united in marriage on January 15, 1949 in Madison, Wisconsin. Hal was initially stationed in San Diego, California but the couple eventually returned to Wisconsin at which time Harold earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Meat Studies. He continued to serve as a medic for the Navy and retired from the Reserve as Senior Chief Petty Officer after serving three tours of duty.

Hal was employed as a foreman at Hormel for his entire career there and was frequently referred to as “the best foreman they’d ever had” by numerous fellow workers. Upon retirement he and Marilyn took up temporary residence in Menomonie, Wisconsin so Hal could earn his Master’s Degree in Vocational Rehabilitation. Once completed, the couple began a small private business job coaching and helping to place Veterans and special needs individuals in the workplace.

Harold was very active in his community serving on numerous boards and committees, including but not limited to Mr. Jaycees, YMCA Indian Guides and Indian Maidens, Meals on Wheels, church councils, and the Boy Scouts of America where he earned the Silver Scout Award.

Hal and Marilyn rarely left each other’s side and joined forces in creating Dad’s “Peanut Brittle Legacy”. It gave them both great joy to spread the love with their amazing treats. Mere words cannot begin to describe the way Hal lived his life as a true servant of others. In his soft-spoken nature he modeled compassion, selflessness and unconditional love every day of his life, always putting others ahead of himself. He was a true hero.

Those left to cherish his loving memory include Daughter, Diana Branstad of Osage; Granddaughters: Natalie Jack (Derek) and Paige Branstad; Daughter and Son-In-Law, Deb and Rick Mandt of Owatonna; Grandson, Nicholas Gartland; Son, David Dickey (Linda) of Lake City; Daughter-In-Law, Kathy Martin of Lake City; Son, Daniel Dickey (LeAnn) and their children Tara, Tory and Trevor of Albia; Great-Grandsons Riley Gartland and Thomas Jack and Baby Jack, due in October; Sisters: Dorothy, Trudy (Toby) and Lynda (Stan) all of Wisconsin; nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Tracey Emberson.

Hal was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and his wife, Marilyn.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

The family would also like to extend a special thanks to those who knew and cared for Marilyn and Harold at the Faith Lutheran Campus in Osage.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is assisting with local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.