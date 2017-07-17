Kenneth “Ken” Kilby, 74, of Charles City, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

A funeral service for Ken will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Charles City with Pastor Jim Beranek officiating. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Visitation will take place from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Kenneth “Ken” Raymond Kilby was born March 3, 1943 to Raymond and Vivian (Darling) Kilby in New Hampton, Iowa. Ken attended Washington Elementary in Charles City and graduated from Charles City High School in 1962. That same year, Ken took a job at Dr. Salsbury’s Laboratories where he worked his way up from an employee in the Chemistry Development department to the Chemistry Production Foremen. His co-workers there remembered him as an innovator and were sad to see him retire after 42 years at Cambrex.

In 1963 Ken married Sharon Lange at the First United Methodist Church in Charles City and the couple later divorced. In 1999 he married Mariel (Hall) Hawke the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Ken enjoyed spending time with his family which grew to include children, step-children, grandchildren, step-grandchildren and even great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He also loved outings with family and friends, especially when there was coffee to be had.

Ken could be found spending his free time playing cards, golfing, hunting, fishing, bowling, canoeing or watching sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. Over the years, Ken participated in a variety of organizations: Board of Trustees member at Trinity United Methodist Church; Elks Club member; driver for the Veteran’s Van, Meals on Wheels, and the Food Box; and a Jaycees member. He jumped at the chance doing any sort of odd job for his kids and grandkids.

He is survived by his wife Mariel Kilby; children: Shelly (Steve) Jeffrey and Kevin (Violet) Kilby; step-children: Janet (Bruce) Delap, Allen (Shellie) Hawke, and Brian (Susanne) Hawke; siblings: Duane (Linda) Kilby, and Linda (DeWayne) Shrader; grandchildren: Casey (Meghan) Mallory, Cody (Hannah) Mallory and Brenna Kilby; step-grandchildren: Joseph Hawke, Kelsey Feller, Corey Hawke, Tyler Hawke, Nicholas Hawke, Luke Delap, Kailey Hawke, Andrew (Mercedes) Jeffrey, Jeff (Mayra) Jeffrey and Allison Jeffrey; great-grandchildren: Eliza, Ezmae, Everly, Lilah, and Lynley; step-great-grandchildren: Karsten, Brantley, Bryce, McKinley, Ryker, Carter, Cade, Alexa, Matthew, Tyler and Olivia.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Wendy Kilby and siblings; Ronald Kilby, Dick Kilby, Bernadine Beasley and Nancy McKenzie.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Elks Club at 2111 Clark St, Charles City, IA 50616.

