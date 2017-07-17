Funeral Mass for Lewis Martin Majewski, 96, of Greene, will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene with Rev. Msgr. Walter Brunkan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Greene with Military Honors conducted by Tack-Barnett Post 268, American Legion of Greene.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene and will continue one hour before services at the church on Wednesday.

Lewis Martin Majewski was born January 28, 1921, in Pleasant Grove Township, Floyd County, Iowa, the son of John Leo and Grace Dorothy (Strong) Majewski and entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the Valley View Care Center in Greene.

He attended rural schools in Floyd and Butler County, and the Sacred Heart Academy in Greene until 11th grade. Lewis graduated from Greene High School in 1940. Before going into the service he worked for Delone Woods at D.X. Station.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1942. He received training in Camp Robinson, AR, Fort Benning, Georgia and Camp Shelby Mississippi. On December 8, 1944, he was deployed overseas to both France and Germany. Lewis served in the 261st Infantry Division as a Combat Medic. He was awarded two Bronze Stars and the Combat Medic Badge for his service in Rhineland and Central Europe. He was honorably discharged in January 1946.

Returning to Greene Lewis worked for Greene Super Service until he bought the Standard Station in April 1948 where he worked until his retirement in 1986.

On December 27, 1947 he was united in marriage to Phyllis Jean MacLennan at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greene, to this union three sons were born: Michael Lewis, Jack Allan, Jay Phillip.

He was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He served on the St. Mary Board, Greene City Council, Round Grove Country Club Board, and the Albrecht Community Board for 30 years. Lewis was honored to receive a quilt for his 70 plus years of faithful service with Tack-Barnett Post 268, American Legion of Greene. He also served on the Veterans of Foreign Wars Committee for over 50 years.

Living family members include his children: Michael (Vicki) Majewski, Jack (Colleen) Majewski, and Jay (Theresa) Majewski, all of Greene; 7 grandchildren; 3 step grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, 8 step great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Pat (Jim) Burnell, Phoenix, AZ; brother-in-law, Ed (Diana) MacLennan, Raymond, IA; sister Berdine Majewski, Charles City, IA; many friends

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Melvo (Lorrane) Majewski, and Melvin Majewski; brother-in-law James (Betty) MacLennan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family, P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa, 50636.

