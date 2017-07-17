Funeral services for Lorraine M. Kingery, 90, of Charles City, will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the First Presbyterian Church in Greene with Pastor Cathy Belles officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.

Lorraine was born in Marble Rock, Iowa, on May 12, 1927, the daughter of Henry and Marguerite (Thomas) Ewald and passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

Memorials may be sent to the family, P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636

Services have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene. 641-823-4457