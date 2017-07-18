Margaret Trettin, 95, of Rockford, died peacefully Peacefully following loving care from her children, grandchildren, and Hospice of North Iowa at her home on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

A funeral service for Margaret will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Floyd. Burial will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, Iowa.

Visitation will take place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Hauser Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Margaret Nelle Grace Masterson was born April 24, 1922 to Robert and Lillian (Becker) Masterson in Badger, Iowa. Margaret was the 8th child of Robert and Lillian Masterson. At age 2, she lost her mother’s lap when her youngest sister was born. She became her dad’s girl following this, enjoying riding her pony and helping her dad on the farm. She had 7 sisters and one brother and was the last of her large family waiting for admission to Heaven.

As a young girl her family moved to the Corwith, IA area and she graduated from Corwith High School in 1940. Margaret was proud to belong to all of the music programs while in school. She then worked in various stores until 1945 when she attended and graduated from LaJames Beauty School.

She met the love of her life and waited for him to be discharged from the US Coast Guard during WW2, where he proudly served on the USCGC Ingham. They got married on March 3, 1946 and following the purchase of their farm outside of Rockford, they lived happily with their children. Margaret also cared for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She loved her family and it was evident by all the cooking and caring she gave them.

Most important to Margaret was her relationship to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was active in serving Him; teaching Sunday school, Bible school, singing in church and going to nursing homes to sing. She wanted her entire family to enjoy the same relationship to God that she so loved. Margaret moved to her current home in 2015 in the town of Rockford and was very proud of all the work she did to her home.

Margaret is survived by her children: Edwina Casler, Karen (Moses) Saleh, Roger (Teresa) Trettin, and Donald Trettin; grandchildren: Cindy Trettin, Cory Casler, Kari Witte, Lindsey Corell, Joshua Trettin, Rob Christensen, Katie Klipping, Kimberly Culham, and special grandchildren Michelle Horstman and Dmitriy Pashenko; great-grandchildren: Andrew Kaspar, Matthew Kaspar, Angela Kaspar, Jonathan Kaspar, Nicole Casler, Nathan Casler, Luke Casler, Jacob Casler, Joseph Culham, Jacob Culham, Joshua Culham,Colby Klipping, Lukus Klipping, Ellie Klipping, Nick Christensen, Gabi Witte, Zoe Witte, Jack Witte, Ethan Doty, Paige Corell, Mille Corell; great-great grandchildren: Christian and Madelyn Kaspar, and Idelle and Lillian Kaspar; Many dear nieces and nephews; sister-in-law: Shirley Fullerton; and brother-in-law: George Trettin.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin Trettin on October 7, 2012; parents: Robert and Lillian (Becker) Masterson; parents-in-law: Albert and Kathrina (Claus) Trettin; sons in law: Robert Christensen and Donald Casler; brother: Floyd Masterson; sisters: Anna Godfrey, Dorothy Hibbard, Louise Abbas, Cora Mae Evans, Roberta Trees, Betty William, Frances Trettin and their spouses; siblings-in-law: Ella Schutt, Wesley Trettin, Mabel Trettin, Harold Trettin, Walter Trettin, Marie Weigand, and their spouses.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.