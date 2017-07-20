Marguerite Mabel Ingram, 88, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City, Iowa.

A memorial service for Marguerite Ingram will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City with Pastor Bill Odermann from Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City officiating.

Marguerite was born December 19, 1928, on the family farm north of Fredericksburg, Iowa, the daughter of Walter and Minna (Kottke) Thorne. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, Iowa and confirmed at Peace Evangelical Church in Fredericksburg, Iowa.

Marguerite attended elementary school in Fredericksburg ad graduated from New Hampton High School in 1946. Marguerite was married to Richard O’Brien on June 27, 1949. They later divorced. On August 25, 1955, she was united in marriage to John T. Ingram. Marguerite worked in various secretarial positions, retiring in 2000 as administrative assistant from Floyd County Farm Bureau where she was employed for 39-1/2 years. Marguerite was a volunteer for the SHIP Program at the Floyd County Memorial Hospital for 10 years and was recognized for her volunteer work by Iowa Governor, Terry Branstad.

Marguerite loved the time spent with her family and friends. She enjoyed her flowers, especially her roses and Asiatic lilies, and like to fish, travel and play piano.

Marguerite is survived by a son, Michael Obrien, and his spouse, Nancy, of Rochester Minnesota; a step-son’s spouse Becky Ingram of Mesa, Arizona; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two step-great granddaughters; nieces; nephews; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John, on November 29, 1988; her parents; two brothers: Winfield and Clarence Thorne; two sisters: Mary Louse in infancy and Rose Marie Schmadeke; and her step-son, John B. Ingram, on May 20, 2014.

