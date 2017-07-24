GREENE — Funeral Services for Robert Eugene Schmidt, 84, of Greene will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 27. 2017, at Grace Baptist Church in Waverly with Pastor Jim Lee officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene, with Military Honors conducted by Tack-Barnett Post 268, American Legion of Greene.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, and will continue one hour before services at the church on Thursday.

Robert passed away on July 24th on that same farm where he had lived his entire life.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or 2530 University Ave., Suite 2, Waterloo, Iowa 50701.

Services have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene., 641-823-4457, www.retzfh.com.