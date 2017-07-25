Stephen Klapperich

Stephen Norbert Klapperich, 60, of Osage, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester following a 14 year battle with nonHodgkins lymphoma.

Funeral services for Steve will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Osage with Pastor Bob Scheurer officiating. Steve will be laid to rest at the Osage Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Champion Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.

Steve Klapperich was born July 7, 1957 in Osage, Iowa to Norbert and Mary Ann (Koenigs) Klapperich. He attended Visitation School in Stacyville and graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1975. On June 23, 1984, he married Laura Odland at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Osage. Steve was active in a wide range of athletic activities through his school days and after. Baseball was a deep love of Steve’s that began as an ardent fan of the Minnesota Twins. He loved taking his family to Twins games and reveled in the World Series victories in 1987 and 1991. He played baseball in school and with town teams in Stacyville and Osage developing many close friendships. Steve also loved to follow the Iowa Hawkeyes and enjoyed attending football games at Kinnick Stadium.

Steve was a 40 year employee of Wallace/RR Donnelley and appreciated working with many of his closest friends.

He learned many of his life lessons of patience, composure, and leading by example from his hero John Wooden, long time UCLA basketball coach. Steve helped instill these values in the people he touched. He had an extremely quick wit which he shared with his loved ones until his last days.

Steve cherished his wife, Laura, and his children, Allison and Ben. He was always focused on his family and making sure they were cared for even during his most difficult times.

Steve is survived by his wife, Laura (Odland) Klapperich of Osage; daughter, Allison Klapperich of Des Moines and son, Ben Klapperich of Charles City; mother, Mary Ann Klapperich of Stacyville; brothers, Dennis (Monique Aduddell) Klapperich of Charlotte, NC and Tim Klapperich of Osage; sisters, Lori Klapperich (John Clarkson) of Clear Lake, MN and Pam (Darren) Groth of Fridley, MN; father-in-law, Earl Odland of Clarion; brothers-in-law, Dave (Annette) Odland and Dan (Lynne) Odland, all of Clarion; sister-in-law, Lisa (Jon) Harris of Akron, IA, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norbert Klapperich in 2010 and brother, Brian Klapperich in 2013; mother-in-law, Lela Odland; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Steve will be loved by his family, admired for his bravery, and missed deeply by many.

