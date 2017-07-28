Tracy Wingert, 61, of Fountain died peacefully at Mayo Hospice in Rochester on Thursday, July 27, 2017 following a hard fought battle against metastatic cancer.

She was born on April 4, 1956 in Kansas to James and Lillian (Witzel) Garden. She graduated from Charles City High School, Charles City Iowa in 1975. She graduated from St. Mary’s School of Practical Nursing as an LPN in 1976. She married Bruce Wingert of Fountain, Minnesota July 31, 1977 in Charles City, Iowa. She worked in long term care facilities until 2001 at which time she went to Olmsted Medical Center in the OB/GYN department until the time of her cancer diagnosis. She also enjoyed working alongside her husband on the family farm.

Tracy is survived by her husband Bruce, children Jim (Randi) Wingert of Harmony, Loni of Fountain, Matt of Fountain and seven grandchildren Coltin, Morgan, Claytin, Mady, Maggie, Melony and Martina; and her siblings Jamie (Mike) Reicherts of Greene, IA, Chris (Lisa) Garden of Charles City, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law.

A Special thank you to Mayo Hospice and to Dr. Strand who was her Palliative Care Clinician during her battle with cancer.

A Funeral Service for Tracy will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 at the Preston United Methodist Church (212 St Anthony St N, Preston) with with Rev. Deanna Woodward officiating. Committal will follow at the Fountain Cemetery.

Visitation will be be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Monday,July 31, 2017 at Riley Funeral Home in Chatfield and continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at church.

Memorials in Tracy’s honor can be directed to Mayo Hospice.

Riley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.