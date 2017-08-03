Victoria “Vicki” Roeder, 70, of Charles City, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017 at the 11th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City after suffering many years with dementia. Vicki’s entire family would like to thank the Chautauqua staff, and most of all Hospice, for showing her dignity and respect in her final days.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Bethany Alliance Church, 1100 Clinton Street, in Charles City with Pastor Patty Kellogg officiating.

Victoria Lynn Roeder was born July 2, 1947. She was the eldest daughter of Marvin and Marian (Kellogg) Sweeney in Charles City, Iowa where she spent her whole life.

Vicki held a few jobs in her lifetime, but the one she loved the most was at Big Lots where she enjoyed visiting with all of the customers who walked through the door. When Vicki wasn’t working, she loved playing cards, word find puzzles, BINGO and all-star wrestling, but at the end of the day (when it was time for bed) listening to music was a must.

Vicki will be sadly missed by her daughter, Mindy (Brad Wojohn) Halvorsen; son, Christopher Roeder; three sisters: Debbie Schmidtke, Bonita (Steve) Sullivan and Jenny (Carrie Schmidt) Schallock all of Charles City; brother, Buddy Mike (Cindy) Sweeney of Sheridan, Wyoming; grandson, Braxton Wojohn; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and one nephew.

Hauser Funeral Home, in Charles City, is helping the family with arrangements.