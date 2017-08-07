Jack W. Frye, 96, of Charles City, died Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the Floyd County Medical Center.

Jack was born on February 9, 1921 in Oskaloosa, Iowa and graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1939. He attended Grinnell College for undergraduate studies and graduated in 1943. He then enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Signal Corps in China.

Jack returned from China and headed to law school at the University of Iowa. In Iowa City, he crossed paths with a friend from Grinnell, Helen Matthews, who was also returning from service in the U.S. Navy. Helen and Jack were married on June 18, 1949. They enjoyed 64 wonderful years together until Helen’s death in 2014.

Jack began practicing law in Charles City in 1948 after graduating from Iowa. He served as County Attorney for about 14 years. In 1973, he was appointed judge for the Iowa District Court for District 2A. He retired in 1989 and continued to serve as a senior judge until 1999.

Jack was active in the Charles City Rotary Club for over 50 years, was a member in the Congregational Church, and served on the Charles City Public Library Board for many years.

He is survived by his son, William Matthews Frye (Carol) and his daughter, Barbara Jane Frye (Harlan Pelz). He also is survived by four grandchildren: Abby Frye, Julia Frye Odugbesan, Ara (Max) Pelz, and Ben (Jeff Albertson) Vogt. He has enjoyed knowing his two great-grandchildren: Omolola and Olukemi Odugbesan.

On Friday, September 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. the family will hold a “Celebration of Life” ceremony at the First Congregational Church in Charles City. A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorials be directed to the Charles City Public Library Foundation, the First Congregational Church, or the Rotary Foundation.

To view a YouTube Video of Jack Frye’s interview for Humans of Charles City, view the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QGfR00pIQz0