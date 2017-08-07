Michael Jeziorski, age 68, of Nashua, IA, formerly of Cedarburg, WI, died on Sunday, July 23, 2017, at Gunderson Health Systems in LaCrosse, WI.

A celebration of life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at the Schluter-Balik Funeral Home, 604 South Avenue, Decorah, IA.

Visitation will be held after 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the Funeral Home.

Michael Jerome Jeziorski was born on May 20, 1949, the son of Raymond and Beatrice (Opper) Jeziorski in Milwaukee, WI. He attended Grafton Schools until his Junior year and graduated from Rufus King High School in 1967.

After graduation, he got married and had two children, Tim and Curt. During this time, he worked as a beer distributor. He also worked for AO Smith and various auto repair shops. He had another daughter, Jerilyn before meeting April Ziemke in 1980. Together they had three children: Jessica, Kassia and Luke.

He and April moved to Nashua Iowa in 1994. He went to work at Diversified Manufacturing in Charles City, IA retiring in 2004, when he was diagnosed with cancer. In his retirement years Michael enjoyed watching NASCAR, going to truck and tractor pulls and working on his land. He like to tinker with things and visit pawn shops. In his last years, he focused on spending time with his grandchildren and family and picked up the hobby of target shooting with his son Luke.

Michael is survived by his wife April Ziemke, Nashua, IA. Six Children: Tim Jeziorski, Milwaukee, WI; Curt Jeziorski, Michigan; Jerilyn Reed, Michigan; Jessica (Chad) Wilson, Decorah, IA; Kassia (Matt) Zweibohmer, Decorah, IA and Luke (special friend, Nicole Galligan) Jeziorski, Waverly, IA. Eight grandchildren: Zoe, Noah, Abigail, Chase, Liam, Braxton, Grace and Raymond. Brothers: Wayne (Darlene) Jeziorske, West Bend, WI and Tom (Pam) Jeziorski, Pewaukee, WI. Sister: Renee (Rick) Renkin, Muskego, WI.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Beatrice (Opper) Jeziorski.