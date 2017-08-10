Ruth Chestek, 83, of Charles City, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Mayo Clinic-St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

A funeral service for Ruth Chestek will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2017 at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2017 and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday.

Ruth Mae (Hovey) Chestek, the daughter of George and Velma (McDonald) Hovey, was born May 22, 1934 in Independence, Iowa and her family moved to Charles City in 1936. In 1950, she married Russell C. Bass and this union was blessed with three children: Karen, James and Dennis. The couple later divorced. On March 25, 1966, Ruth was united in marriage to Dale L. Chestek and this union was blessed with one more child, Dean.

Ruth worked as a waitress at the Checkerboard Café, Highway Café and Uptown Café. She and Dale purchased the Colwell Tap in Colwell and ran it for a few years before selling it. In 1985, the couple moved to Copperas Cove, Texas where Ruth was a hostess at the Officer’s Club at Fort Hood, Texas. They returned to Charles City in 1996.

Ruth loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her morning coffee friends several times a week at Hy-Vee.

Living family members include her four children: Karen (David) Youngerman of Charles City, James (Penny) Bass of Charles City, Dennis (Lisa) Bass of Belton, Texas and Dean (Michelle) Chestek of Charles City; eight grandchildren: David (Nicole) Bohner, Doug (Kristy) Bohner, Jennifer (Andrew) Miller, Terry (Cindy) Bass, Lyneen McLaughlin, Jessica (Brian) Mabe, Nicole (Eric) Schmidt, Taylor Bass, B.J. Bass, Coleman Bass and Tanner Bass; step-grandchildren: Kelly (Mark) Clemon, Joe (Kristen) Marty, Rhianna Williams and Samantha (James) Hall; 28 great- grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; brother, George, Jr. (LuJayne) Hovey of Clear Lake, Texas; along with several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale in 2011; grandson, Scott in 1993; and three brothers: Glenn, Raymond and Kenneth Hovey.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family atwww.hauserfh.com.