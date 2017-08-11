Robert Earl Kiess was born on June 25, 1940, in Charles City, the son of Earl and Ruth (Mosher) Kiess. He graduated from Colwell High School in 1958. After high school, Robert attended Hamilton Business College where he studied office equipment, graduating in 1960. In August of 1963, Bob was drafted into the Army and was honorably discharged in August of 1965.

On July 27, 1963 he was united in marriage to Anne (Steven) Kiess in Algona. To this union two daughters were born.

The majority of his working career was spent in bookkeeping and parts departments in automotive and farm equipment dealers. Including: White Motor Company in Charles City, Bradley Farm Equipment, Dau’s Garage in Algona and Kemna GM Center in Algona, retiring in 2005. During his retirement he worked part time at Hy-Vee.

Bob enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved watching sports and putting puzzles together. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of the Prudence Lodge, Eastern Star and the Congregational Church in Colwell.

Robert E. Kiess died Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Mercy Medical Center, Mason City. He was 77.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anne; daughters, Teresa (Lance) Hardt of Algona, Kathi (Chris) Paden of Sierra Vista, AZ; grandchildren, Steven Kiess of Ames, Cheyanne Hardt of Algona, Conner Paden of Sierra Vista, AZ, Tessa Paden of Sierra Vista, AZ; nephew, David Wagner of Caseyville, IL, and niece, Deb Jasper of Belleville, IL.

Preceding him in death are his parents and sister, Anna Wagner.

