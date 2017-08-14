Born October 17, 1931 passed away July 31, 2017. Mary “Lou” Albaugh, 85, of Overland Park, KS died peacefully at the home of her daughter in Brentwood, TN.

Funeral services will be held at The Catholic Church of the Holy Cross in Overland Park on August 16th. A recitation of the Rosary will be held at 10:00am and funeral services will follow at 11:00am. Father Mike Stubbs and Father Mark Mertes will celebrate the Mass.

Mary Elizabeth (Noehl) Albaugh is the daughter of Frank and Beulah Noehl. She graduated from Greene High School and completed 3 years at ISTC. She was a cheerleader in both high school and college. She loved and was most proud of being a teacher. She was past President of the Lioness Organization and Secretary of the Sunshine Club.

She was united in marriage to Merlyn Lee Albaugh September 20th, 1952.

She is survived by her husband Merlyn, her two children Brad Albaugh and Jane (Albaugh) Klassen (wife of Chris Klassen), and five grandchildren, Max, Spencer, Ryan, Colin, and Brady. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to The Church of the Holy Cross, 8311 West 93rd St. Overland Park, KS 66212 and/or Alive Hospice 1718 Patterson St. Nashville TN 37203.