Wava D. Uker, 94, formerly of Rockford, Iowa died Sunday morning, July 23, 2017 at the Sheffield Care Center.

Graveside inurnment services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Riverside Cemetery, Rockford, Iowa. Officiating will be celebrant James Fullerton CFSP, CPC.

Wava Darlene was born on August 22, 1922, in Hampton, Iowa the daughter of Jonathan Daniel and Ruby Leta Laudner. She was the second oldest of 11 children. Wava graduated from Rockford Senior High School. She then was employed by Trettin Hatchery in Rockford for many years, doing various jobs. In 1999 due to declining health she moved to Sheffield to be closer to her son and wife. In her early years she took Normal Training and taught for a year. She also took in washing and ironing and cleaned houses. During WWII she worked at the Waterloo munitions plant making artillery shells for military tanks for our victory in the war. Wava was united in marriage to Carl Uker on January 20, 1945 in Rockford. To this union was born two sons, Jerry and Dennis. Carl preceded her in death in January 1977 and she remained a widow for 40 years.

In her spare time she did crocheting, crossword puzzles and watching western TV shows. She and Carl took several trips to California and Ohio to visit family, and the Black Hills. One memorable trip was going to Pennsylvania to pick up a truck for Trettin’s hatchery. She also had a beautiful flower garden each summer.

Those thankful in sharing Wava’s long life include her two sons Jerry and his wife Ruth Uker, Nora Springs; Dennis and his wife Vivian Uker, Sheffield, Iowa; four grandchildren Jennifer (Jamie) Sliger, Nora Springs, Stephanie (John) Paulus, Rockford, Rachel (Brent) Waid, Charles City, and Erin (C.J.) Kammrad, Britt, 8 great grandchildren J.D. Sliger, Morgan and Caitlin Sliger, Wyatt Paulus, Matt and Makenzie Jackson, Samantha (Izak) Pedersen, and Addie Kammrad, two sisters, Sandra (George) West, Palm City, FL, and Diane R. Massee, Rockford, IL and sister-in-law’s Mary and Mary Ellen Laudner.

Preceding her in death was her husband Carl, parents, three sisters Lois Schulz, Lorraine Van den Brand, Maxine Fullerton, and five brothers, Dallas “Itch”, Delbert “Scratch”, Ronald, Marvin “Pete”, and Larry Laudner.

