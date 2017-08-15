Carolyn Faye Simpson, age 70 of Hamilton, Mont., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Charles City. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 3 pm at the First Baptist Church in Charles City.

Carolyn Faye Bucknell was born May 17, 1946, in rural Charles City to Lynn and Ruby Bucknell.

She grew up in the Charles City area and graduated from Charles City Community High School in 1964.

After high school she went on to attend Sioux Falls College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

After graduating in 1968 she moved to Battleground, Wash. to teach kindergarten. Carolyn enjoyed teaching very much and continued to teach all of us in her life right to the end.

On August 26, 1969, she was united in marriage to LeRoy Simpson in Vancouver, Wash. They had two daughters, Karol Lee and Karla Marie.

She enjoyed bowling with her husband and girls, gardening, sewing and crafting. Plastic canvas creations were a favorite.

In 1992 she was blessed with her grandson, Justin. He was the apple of her eye and spending time with him was a great joy.

Carolyn was passionate about genealogy and took great pride in being the family historian. She could tell you anything you wanted to know about past and present family generations.

Carolyn loved her family and was a caretaker through and through.

For the last decade or so she split her time between her home in Montana and her childhood home in Charles City caring for her parents.

While staying in Charles City she could be found volunteering during the Big 4 Fair in the Floral Hall.

She is survived by her daughters: Karol Knight of Renton, Wash., and Karla Wallace and Doug Muckler, of Hamilton, Mont.; her grandson, Justin Muckler, of Renton, Wash.; her stepson, Myron and Denise Osgood of Montesano, Wash. and his family; her mother, Ruby Bucknell of Charles City; and six brothers and sisters: Leland and Shirley Bucknell of Charles City, Dean and Diana Bucknell of Nashua, Duane Bucknell of Chambers, Neb., Doralyn and Rod Bigelow of Nashua, Roger and Lynda Bucknell of Thornton, Robyn and Rod Jones of New Hampton, Missouri; along with numerous nieces and nephew.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Simpson; her father, Lynn Bucknell; and her sister, Loralyn Williams.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of North Iowa.