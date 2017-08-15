Daniel “Dan” Raymond Meek, age 80, of Osage, died Monday, August 14, 2017 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

A funeral Mass for Dan Meek will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Roseville with Monsignor Walter Brunkan celebrating the Mass. Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Roseville.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the family.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.