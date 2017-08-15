George W. Trettin, 97, of Rockford, died Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at the Nora Springs Care Center, Nora Springs, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Zion Lutheran Church, 805 East Main Ave, Rockford, Iowa. Officiating will be Rev. Bob Scheurer. Visitation will be at the church from 4:00 until 8:00 pm, Friday. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford, Iowa. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Zion Lutheran Church. For further obituary information go to Fullertonfh.com or Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.