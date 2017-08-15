Jordan David Nehls, 22, of Mason City, entered to eternal peace Sunday, (August 13, 2017) in Mason City, Iowa.

A visitation will be held 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, (August 17, 2017) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Jordan was born September 2, 1994, to Jeff and Brandi Nehls, Charles City. Jordan attended the Mason City Schools where he excelled academically and was placed in Talented Development classes for several years. He also enjoyed playing baseball and football during his youth. As a young adult he was a valued employee at Mid-West Roofing in Mason City.

He was a skilled and avid fisherman, hunter, and would spend countless hours exploring nature. He was also extremely mechanically inclined and could fix anything. Jordan looked forward to any opportunities that involved spending time with his family and friends, especially if it involved a campfire. He was often described as being beautiful both on the inside and outside. He will be remembered for his selflessness, humor, strength, intelligence, and for his willingness to give the shirt off his back or drop anything to help someone in need, whether a friend or stranger.

Jordan is survived and will be deeply missed by his father, Jeff Nehls, Charles City; mother, Brandi Ingram, Mason City; step-father, Kenneth Ingram, Mason City; three sisters, Maranda, Brynn, and Khloe; three brothers, Hunter, Devon, and Booker; grandparents, Dave (Charlotte) Nehls, Charles City, and Bette (Dan) Knecht, Ionia; two aunts, Cher (Scott) Anderson, Mason City, and Tricia (Scott) Pajer, Mason City; one uncle, Shane Hultgren, Minneapolis, MN; six cousins, Tyler Kober, Parker Kober, Brooke Anderson, Cole Anderson, Mya Pajer, and Chase Pajer; two nephews, Aiden and Braylon Everett; one niece, Isabella; great grandmothers, Helen Key, Virginia Anderegg, and Esther Knecht; a great-great aunt, Betty Cunningham, Marysville, MI; and his special friend, Tony Brown, along with many extended family and close friends.

He is preceded in death by four great grandfathers, Donald Jacobson, Darvin Anderegg, Clair Nehls, and Herb Knecht; great grandmother, Donna Nehls; great uncles, David Jacobson and Tommy Jacobson; and nephew, Noah.

