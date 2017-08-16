George W. Trettin, 97, of Rockford, died Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at the Nora Springs Care Center, Nora Springs, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Zion Lutheran Church, 805 East Main Ave, Rockford, Iowa. Officiating will be Rev. Bob Scheurer. Visitation will be at the church from 4:00 until 8:00 pm, Friday. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford, Iowa. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Zion Lutheran Church.

George was born on December 2, 1919 in Grafton, IA to Albert and Kathrina (Claus) Trettin. At age 9, his family moved to Rockford, where he remained, graduating from Rockford High School. On June 17, 1945, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Arlene (Koehler) Trettin. To their union 4 children were born.

George worked his entire life as a farmer, taking over his family’s farm and expanding through the years. He started out using draft horses, progressing to implementing modern machinery and keeping up with changing farming techniques. George raised turkeys and chickens in his early farming years and then primarily beef cattle. He took pride in planting straight rows and keeping clean, weed-free bean fields. His children recall spending hours walking the bean rows. Their farm was only a ½ mile from Rockford schools, so there were often school field trips to the Trettin farm, as well as hayrides and summer picnics. George had a knack for making wooden toys and gifts. These items would be carefully cut out by him and artfully painted by Arlene. George had a soft heart and was generous and patient with others, especially his wife. Arlene suffered with dementia in the final years of her life, and George was her sole caregiver.

George was on the Zion Lutheran Church Council and was involved in the construction of the church, helping dig the church basement with one of his tractors. He was a Luther League sponsor for the church youth group and served on the Rockford Elevator Board. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and wood working. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his quiet nature, quick wit and big smile.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Connie (Roger) Baylor, Sherril, Iowa, Carol Boring, Orcas Island, Washington, Timothy (Denyce) Trettin Rockford, and Karen Trettin, Charles City(daughter-in-law, but like a daughter). Grandchildren: Jill (Paul) Skyles, Susan (Nathan) Hedlund, Josh Davies, Jeremy Davies, Zachary Boring, Katrina Boring, Cole Trettin, Kelly Trettin, and Ashley Trettin. He also leaves six great grandchildren, one sister, Shirley Fullerton, and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene Trettin, parents, Albert and Kathrina Trettin, son, Michael Trettin, siblings: Wesley Trettin, Edwin Trettin, Harold Trettin, Walter Trettin, Orland Graper, Ella Schutt, Mabel Trettin, Marie Weigand and son-in-law Mel Boring.

Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes