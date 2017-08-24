

Diane M. DeVries age 58 of Charles City, formerly of New Hampton died Saturday, August 19, 2017, at her home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 2, 2017, at her friends home located at 2665 Akron Way in Nashua. At Diane’s request, her cremated remains will be scattered in Montana.

Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home, New Hampton is in charge of arrangements.

Diane Marie DeVries was born August 12, 1959, in New Hampton, IA, the daughter of Jack and Delores (Shirley) Schulz. She received her education in New Hampton and was a 1977 graduate of the New Hampton High School. In 1980 she met Jeff DeVries and the couple were married on April 17, 1982 at the Congregational Church in Charles City. The couple moved to Lake Mills shortly after being married where Diane worked as a supervisor for Byerlys Food International. Years later Diane and Jeff moved back to Charles City where Diane worked in area retail women’s clothing stores.

Diane was a loving wife, pet mom, sister, aunt, niece, great aunt and friend. Diane loved to do crafts and woodworking, She took great pride in her creative abilities. She enjoyed making blankets, scarfs and wood crafts for her family and friends.

Diane is survived by her loving husband Jeff of 35 years; her pets, Grizzly and Disney all of Charles City. She is also survived by her brothers, Bob (Ann) Schulz of Minneapolis, Dave Schulz of Ionia; Nephews, Tony Scherber, Matt (Mallory) Scherber; niece, Hannah Schulz; great nephew, August Scherber all of Minneapolis; half-brother, Scott Walters and half-sister, Amy Outten, both of Florida.

She is preceded in death by her mother Delores Manley, father Jack Schulz and many beloved pets.