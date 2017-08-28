Shari A. Kinseth, formerly of Belmond, IA. This wonderful lady with a sweet smile and heart of gold, that everyone loved so much, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2017, in a beautiful , peaceful setting in La Jolla, California. Sharon (Shari) Ann Kinseth, age 76, passed away of complications of Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Shari truly was a beautiful woman both inside and out, whose family adored her for her kind and boundless love for family, and special, one of a kind, funny demeanor. This unique characteristic and gift could enlighten nearly any gathering where Shari was present.

Sharon was born on May 4, 1941, in Charles City, Iowa, to parents Louie George and Fern Cecilia (Bennett) Matson. She graduated from Charles City High School in 1959, and later moved to Omaha, where she attended trade school for career training. She then moved to Washington, DC, and worked for the CIA and Red Cross.

She married and resided in Mason City, Iowa, with her two daughters, where she worked at the Crime Commission as a secretary. She eventually moved to Belmond, Iowa, in 1978, upon the marriage of 30 years to Larry Kinseth. She worked at the Chamber of Commerce in Belmond as the Executive Director for many years. Her warm, friendly and outgoing personality was a great asset in her role in this position.

Shari was a social, active woman who was involved in her local community, as well as her local church. She enjoyed times spent with friends in many organizations, as well as golfing, playing Bridge, baking, music and spending time with family.

Those left to cherish the memory of Shari’s life and legacy include her two daughters, Tamera Dorr, of Coronado, CA; and Dawn Breza, of Minneapolis, MN; and her children Parker (Tufts University, Boston, MN), Cassandra (Univerity of MN, Minneapolis, MN) and Mitchell, age 14. Shari also has children: Rick Kinseth and wife Angie, Laurie Steenblock, and Kim Kinseth, all of Belmond, IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Fern Matson, of Charles City, IA, and her husband Larry Dean Kinseth.

Additional surviving loved family members include: Granddaughter Natasha Rogers and husband Lynrick, West Des Moines, IA. Jason Steenblock and wife Tiffany, from Des Moines, IA; Ben Morgan, Elijah, and Maya Kinseth, all of Belmond, IA, Joseph Davies and Cassandra, and Samantha Davies all of Mason City, IA. Sharon was also the proud great grandma of 7 grandchildren.