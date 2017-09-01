Jack W. Frye, 96, of Charles City, died Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the Floyd County Medical Center. On Friday, September 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. the family will hold a “Celebration of Life” ceremony at the First Congregational Church in Charles City. A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorials be directed to the Charles City Public Library Foundation, the First Congregational Church, or the Rotary Foundation.