Marcile Fay Murphy

Marcile Fay Murphy, 90, of Rockwell, IA died Sunday, September 3, 2017 at the Rockwell Community Nursing Home.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. wake service on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 120 S 3rd St, Rockwell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm St E, Rockwell, with Father John Gossman officiating. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery.

