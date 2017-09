Ryan Clark Uker, 52, of Rockford, IA died Wednesday, August 30, 2017 due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Minnesota.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, 2017 at Twin Strike Emporium, 124 West Main, Rockford, IA. In memory of Ryan please wear Harley Davidson apparel and feel free to bring your bikes if you have them and sweets if you want them.