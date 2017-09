Barbara A. (Coacher) Thorsen, Age 70, of Maple Grove, MN, passed away on September 4th.

Barbara was born July 19, 1947 in Charles City, Iowa. She was the daughter of Kenneth and Dorothy Coacher. Barbara graduated from Charles City High School, Marycrest College, and Mankato State University.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Charles City, Iowa.