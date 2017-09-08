Funeral Services for Marlys Nixt, 76, of Greene, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Marlys died on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 at the Chautaugua Guest Home in Charles City.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Monday, September 11, at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, and will continue one hour before services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials may be directed to the family at P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.