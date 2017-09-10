Mary Ann Tolliver, 78, formerly of Charles City, IA died Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Colonial Manor in Elma, IA.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Fullerton Hage Funeral Home, 401 Blunt Street, Charles City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery.

Mary Ann Tolliver was born on December 20, 1938 in Clermont, Iowa to Orlando and Irene (Sullivan) Kittelson. She grew up and attended school in Charles City. In high school Mary Ann met the love of her life, Gary Tolliver and the couple was united in marriage on November 2, 1958. To their union, three children were born: Tami, Kevin and Galen. The family resided the longest in Alta Vista, IA and rural Charles City.

Mary Ann worked at Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City for approximately 30 years as a Registered Nurse and Supervisor. She loved her job and was very proud of her position. Mary Ann was a very loving and giving person and sacrificed herself to others, always willing to step in and help. As a Wife, Mother and Grandmother she loved unconditionally. In her free time she enjoyed playing cards, board games and was an avid reader.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Gary Tolliver; children: Tami (Larry) Bernstein of Tempe, AZ; Kevin Tolliver of New Hampton and Galen (Therese) Tolliver of Des Moines; six grandchildren and one great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orlando and Irene Kittelson; three brothers: Bob, Bill and Larry Kittelson and sister, Doris Nurre.

Please direct any cash donations to the Red Cross.

