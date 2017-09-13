Donald “Don” “Donnie” John Roths, 85, of Charles City, IA died Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Floyd County Medical Center.

A visitation will be held from 4-6 pm with a 5:30 pm Rosary/Scripture Service on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 401 Blunt Street, Charles City. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, September 18, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Gary Mayer officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

In expression of sympathy memorials may be directed to the Foster Grandparent Program.

Fullerton Hage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 401 Blunt Street, Charles City, IA. (641) 228-4211. www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook: Fullerton Funeral Home