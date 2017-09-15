Theresa M. Laubscher, 80, of Charles City, passed away Friday September 15, 2017 at Chautauqua Guest Homes, #2.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cancer Center, Mason City.

Theresa was born April 9, 1937 in Charles City, daughter of Alfred and Grace (Boggess) Griffin. She graduated Immaculate Conception High School, Charles City, in 1955. On May 6, 1959 she was united in marriage to George A. Laubscher at the Immaculate Conception Church, Charles City. In the first five years of marriage both Theresa and George lived in Devils Lake, North Dakota; returned to Iowa, and resided in Newton, Iowa for fifteen years, and after retirement moved to Mason City, Iowa.

Theresa worked as a house wife, mother and worked outside of the home through the years.

She was active member in AKC, and NIVC for several years.

Theresa enjoyed being outside and working in her garden. During the winter months you could find her knitting, cross stitching, and sewing. She enjoyed the trips she took with George throughout the years.

Theresa is survived by her husband, George Laubscher, Charles City; two daughters, Marita (Randy) Edwards, Harvey, Sandra Laubscher, New Hampton; granddaughter, Erin Pender, Kansas City, MO; two step grandchildren, Chad and Casey Edwards, Newton; brother, Bernard Griffin, Ankeny; and many extended family and friends.

Theresa is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred (Grace) Griffin; mother and father in-law, Caroline (Ed) Laubscher; brother, Eugene (Pearl) Griffin.

