William “Bill” Moss, 79, of Floyd, passed away Friday, September 15, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, Iowa.

A funeral service for Bill Moss will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Eden Presbyterian Church north of Rudd with Pastor Cathy Belles officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Riceville, following the lunch at the church.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Masonic Service beginning at 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

William Edward Moss, the youngest son of John Glenn and Masie (Miles) Moss, was born June 15, 1938 in Riceville, Iowa. He attended school at Jenkins #3 at Mossville and graduated from Riceville High School in 1957. Bill furthered his education with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Science from South Dakota State College in 1961. He served six years in the Army Reserve and lived most of his younger years in the Riceville area until his marriage. Bill was a fast pitch softball pitcher for 15 years in Riceville.

On June 24, 1967, Bill was united in marriage to Beverly Jean Jones at the Congregational Church in Osage. He worked at Oliver/White Farm Equipment for 29 years as a Lab Technician and seven years as a security guard at the Armour Plant in Mason City.

Bill was a member of Eden Presbyterian Church where he served as Past Deacon and Head Usher. He was active with the Riceville Relief Lodge #211 and Osage Lodge #102 serving as Past Master at both Lodges. Bill was also a member of Benevolence Chapter No. 46, Antioch Commandery No. 43, Mason City Council No. 45, Charter Member of the Riceville Jaycees (State Vice President, National Director and Administrative Director), JCI Senator #18192 (Past President 2003-2004), past member of Oliver/White Farm Equipment Management Club, Floyd Lions Club (Past President, Past Secretary and Zone Chairman), Floyd County Republican Party Central Committee, Heritage Club and Hart-Parr/Oliver Collectors Association.

Bill enjoyed collecting toy farm tractors, gardening, attending Charles City sporting events and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Living family members include his son, Barry Moss of Aurora, Colorado; sisters-in-law: Ardis Moss and Phyllis Moss; along with several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly, on December 2, 2015; two brothers: Richard and John Moss; and sister-in-law, Kate Moss.

