Donald C. Vetter, age 82 of Greene, IA, died Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at the 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m Saturday, September 23, 2017, at the St. John United Church of Christ – Pleasant Hill rural Nashua with Rev. John Cofield presiding. Military honors will be conducted by the Nashua VFW Post #6792. Following the interment, there will be a luncheon held at the adjoining church. The family would ask that you feel free to wear your favorite college football gear while attending the visitation or graveside services.

Donald Charles Vetter was born June 9, 1935 on the Vetter home farm between Greene and Nashua, IA, the son of Walter and Anna Marie (Litterer) Vetter. He attended rural country school and was a 1954 graduate of the Nashua High School. As a young man, he worked for area farmers and enjoyed playing softball on the neighborhood team. He served in the United States Army from 1957 – 1959 in both Texas and Okinawa as a medic.

Through a mutual friend he met his future wife, Sharie Bray. The couple were married on June 13, 1965 in Colwell, IA. To this union two children were born. The couple lived on the Vetter farm where Don was born and lived his entire life. He farmed since 1960 and was active at his church, St. John UCC – Pleasant Hill, where he was a lifetime member. He enjoyed bowling for over 50 years, woodworking, fishing trips, dartball, playing 500, and traveling.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Shari Lea; one daughter, Marsha Dea (William) Duncan of Charles City; one son, Eric Donald “Veto” Vetter of Charles City; one sister, Laura Koeff of Nashua; brother-in-law, Eldon (Kathy) Bray of Le Mars, IA; sister-in-law, Beulah Vetter of Charles City; grandchildren, Karly Holland of Salt Lake City, Jordyn Lair of Iowa City, Ryeleigh Lair and Wesley Lair, both of Charles City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Burrell and Lenora Bray; a son in infancy; sisters, Dorothy (Leon) Scott, Elsie (Art) Heitz, Edna (Donald) Speicher, Louise (Clarence) Gersema; brother, Gerald Vetter; brother-in-law, Delvin Koeff and a nephew, Tim Speicher.