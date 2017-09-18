James L. Condon

Jim Condon, 62, passed away at his home in Charles City on September 13, 2017.

Jim was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the son of the late Tunney and Gloria Condon on September 9, 1955. Jim graduated from the Plainfield Community School district in May of 1974.

Jim Enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his children and grandchildren. Jim also enjoyed golfing, Minnesota Vikings football, Minnesota Twins baseball, and all types of sporting events.

Jim is survived by his children: Dustin and Angie Condon from Riceville; Hannah and Jonathan Condon from New Hampton; Grandchildren: Bentley and Peyton Condon; Patrick Condon, brother; Catherine Wyant, sister, both of Plainfield.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents Tunney and Gloria Condon and his grandparents Lloyd and Rosa Condon and Everett and Zelma Kohn.

Memorials and tributes can be directed to Jim’s son, Dustin Condon.

The remains were cremated.