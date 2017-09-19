Kathryn “Kathy” Sonne, 70, of Charles City, passed away Monday, September 18, 2017, at the Nora Springs Care Center.

A funeral Mass for Kathy Sonne will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, September 23, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Gary Mayer celebrating the Mass. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home Friday, September 22, 2017, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Rosary prayed at 4:30 p.m. and a Scripture Service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour before the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday.

Kathryn Jean (Smith) Sonne, the daughter of Raymond and Marjorie (Blake) Smith, was born August 21, 1947, in Osage, Iowa. She received her education in Stacyville, Iowa, graduating from Visitation High School in 1965. Kathy worked at Thome’s Grocery Store in Stacyville for a few years following her graduation before joining the Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque for seven years.

Kathy taught elementary school (primarily first grade) for 21 years in Manchester, Charles City and Mason City. She was united in marriage to Alan Sonne on September 15, 1984, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville. Kathy farmed alongside Alan in the Charles City area until his death on March 9, 2007, which is when she moved into town. Kathy also worked at Fort Dodge Animal Health for 11 years until her retirement.

Kathy was a very active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she dedicated many hours to the St. Theresa Gift Shop. She also volunteered with the Foster Grandparent Program, Relay for Life, Floyd County Medical Center and Meals on Wheels. Kathy enjoyed traveling (especially as a member of the Heritage Club), reading, attending concerts at NIACC and was a member of the Elks Lodge.

Living family members include her siblings: Dale (Mary) Smith of Decorah, Dennis (Carol) Smith of Stevensville, Montana, Sherry (Todd) Brandt of Byron, Minnesota, Roger Smith of Stacyville, Mike (Julie) Smith of St. Ansgar, Joe (Karla) Smith of Stacyville, Glen Smith of Mason City, Donna (Larry) Adams of Plover, Wisconsin and Paul (Lesa) Smith of Stacyville; six nieces; thirteen nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; along with other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alan; brother, Kenny Smith; sister, Joyce Krebsbach; and niece, Ally Smith.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements.