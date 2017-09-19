Robert Wayne Hockinson, a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed into Heaven on September 17th, 2017, at the age of 81, surrounded by family.

Robert was born on April 6th, 1936 in Albert Lea, MN, the son of Melvin and Grace Hockinson. He attended school in Charles City, IA, where he was acquainted with the love of his life, Marlene Miller. A few months after graduation, in 1954, Robert and Marlene eloped in Manly, IA. Robert enlisted in the Air Force shortly after, where he served in Korea. During the time of service, they were based in several locations throughout the United States, which is when they discovered that together, they were open to change and adventure; moving nearly 50 times and each child being born in a different state. Eventually they moved to Minnesota, which is where they settled for the majority of their 63 years together.

Over the years, Robert worked as a carpenter, but did not classify it as work. Construction was a job, but it was also a hobby. He built everything from high-rises, to two of his own homes to wood-working projects, but the love he built for his family was what he was most proud of.

Robert cherished spending time with his family, playing cards (especially 500), listening to country music, and drinking his Bud Light, but what holds a special place in his heart is dancing. Bob always knew how to shake a leg on the dance floor. In his Florida home over the past few years, he spent time in the sun, with a beer in hand and listening to classic country.

Not only did Robert treasure spending time with family, he also loved to entertain others, even those he met on a whim. He was quick on his feet and was never afraid to crack a joke with whomever, whenever. His quick-witted personality and strength of character will be remembered by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene; brother, Don (Ivy) of Ankeny, IA; four children, son, Randy (Lisa) Hockinson of Zumbrota, MN; daughter, Deb (Mike) Allen of Ramsey, MN; son, Rick (Laurie) Hockinson of Cape Coral, FL; daughter, Darcie (Dan) Pearson of St. Charles, MN; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one bun in the oven.

He was greeted in Heaven by his parents; and brother, Marvin (Betty) Hockinson.

A ‘Beer for Bob Bash’ (Celebration of Life) will be held from 11 AM to 5 PM on Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at the Moose Lodge, in St. Charles, MN. All are welcome but we request that you bring a smile and dancing shoes, as this is what ‘5 O’clock Bob’ wanted.

For those generous souls wishing to send a memorial, the family has set up a Legacy Fund at www.youcaring.com/bobhockinson.