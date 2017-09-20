Dean Murray, 58, of Charles City, passed away September 19, 2017 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Hauser Funeral Home from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2017.

Dean Allan Murray, the son of Thomas and Evelyn (Zobeck) Murray, was born February 17, 1959 in Floyd County, Iowa. He received his education in Charles City, graduating from Charles City High School in 1977. Dean worked several jobs (including construction and mechanic work) after graduation and on January 26, 1980 he was united in marriage to Brenda Biggs at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City The couple made their home in the Charles City area and were blessed with two children and one daughter born in silence. The couple later divorced.

Dean and Brenda were Jail Administrators for the Floyd County Jail for a few years before Dean began his career as a milk delivery route truck driver. He then went to work at Winnebago in Charles City where he was currently employed. Dean was a Reserve Police Officer in Charles City for 28 years and on the Floyd County Search and Rescue Team for eight years. He enjoyed both of these jobs because of the people he was able to meet and help.

Dean enjoyed bowling, racing when he was younger and attending races, but his passions were carpentry and woodworking. He was proud of the work he did when he was younger in building houses throughout the area and his family cherishes items Dean made for them. Dean loved his family very much and will be missed by those who loved him.

Living family members include his two children: Allen Murray and Amanda (Luke) Damjanovic all of Charles City; grandson, Booker Murray; grand fur babies; siblings: Eugene (Barb) Murray of Goldfield, Marlene (Jerry) Ennen of Homestead, Geraldine Droste (Lou Hancock) of Gladstone, Illinois and Jennifer (Kelvin) Marvin of Charles City; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter in infancy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family and/or Transcend, Inc.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.