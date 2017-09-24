Juanita Faye Jenkins

Juanita F. Jenkins, 84, of Sumner, died on Saturday, September 23, 2017, at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at the American Legion Hall in Sumner with Rev. Mike Christie officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26th at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Legion Hall on Wednesday.

Juanita Faye, daughter of Willie and Mary (Whitlow) Carter was born January 23, 1933, at the family’s home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, with Dr. GH Freeman assisting (her future husband’s grandfather). She was baptized in the creek at Plano Baptist Church in September of 1947. As a youngster she was very active on the family farm, helping with raising tobacco and gardening. On July 3, 1948, she was united in marriage with Charles Edward Jenkins in Bowling Green with Brother Houchens presiding. The couple along with their four oldest children moved to Iowa in 1956. Juanita was very active in the raising of her children. Mary was born in 1962 and Charlotte in 1967 completing her family circle of love. One to three times a year, she would pack the car up and head to Kentucky for three weeks to be with family. It was her joy to take as many kids as she could get in her station wagon and head to Beach Bend or Trammell Creek. Great memories were had by all. Juanita worked part time at Gambles from 1960-1976. Her garden was one of the largest in the area, raising potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, beans, corn, melons, and much more. Needless to say, she was awesome in the kitchen, cooking as well as canning and freezing. Her hobbies including bowling from 1960-2010, averaging between 100 and 142 and she was in the 200 club countless times. Later in her bowling career she thoroughly enjoyed her traveling team and had the honor of entering the Bowling Hall of Fame. Collecting salt and pepper shakers were also a past time. A collection that is second to NONE, every subject matter imaginable and collected from all over the United States. She also enjoyed Canasta and 500 Card Clubs. What a true competitive spirit she had. Over the years, she played countless card games, board games, and Wahoo with family and friends. The WINNING spirit came out every time, passing it on to all kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Some of her memories include blackberry picking in Cogan, fishing in Texas with Uncle Lewis and Aunt Mary Dee, going to Minnesota Twins games and following sports. She loved the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes, St. Louis Cardinals, San Antonio Spurs, tennis and she could give you tons of stats on each one of those teams. Family was of the utmost importance to her. She has hosted Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas for sixty years! She has 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 6 step great grandchildren, so the dinner table was always full. One of her amazing talents was she could remember all of her family’s birthdays. Not just the ones previous mentioned but her brothers, sister and their children and grandchildren.

Juanita is survived by her six children, Harold Jenkins of Cedar Falls, Carroll (Jackie) Jenkins of Westgate, Wanda (Paul) Meier of Denver, Linda (Jim) Trask of Waverly, Mary (Kenny) Squier of Charles City, and Charlotte (Chris) Arenholtz of Omaha, Nebraska; fifteen grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was a Woman loved by All!!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles who died on November 7, 1996; four brothers, a sister, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law.