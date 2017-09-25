Joanne Busch, age 77, Springfield, passed away on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, after a brief stay at Maples Health and Rehabilitation Center and Mercy Hospital.

She was born May 23, 1940 in Garner to George and Josephine Klesel. She attended school

in Garner and furthered her education in nursing. She worked as a telephone operator at Northwestern Bell and at the Charles City Press as a circulation manager. On May 9, 1964, in Garner, she married Jim Busch, her loving husband of 35 years, and together they had two sons. They were very involved with the church, teaching CCD classes and Pre-Cana. Later, they retired to lake Pomme de Terre in Missouri. After Jim’s death she moved to Springfield, Missouri. She continued to be involved with the church throughout her life. She enjoyed taking care of her flowers and collecting birdhouses, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She now joins in Heaven her loving husband Jim, her parents, and brother, Bob Klesel. She is survived by two sons, Steve Busch (and wife Rachelle), Tim Busch (and wife Kate); five grand children, Aaron (and wife Loren), Austin, William, Bethany, and Tiffany; One great-grandchild, Jayden; brothers George, Frank and John; sister Barb; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 in Immaculate Conception Parish. Graveside services will be held at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in Charles City on Monday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.