Scott J. Kloberdanz, 54, resident of Urbandale, died Wednesday, September 27, 2017. Scott was born June 5, 1963 to Al F. and Mary L. Kloberdanz in Mason City, Iowa. Scott’s academics were second to none. He graduated from Charles City High School and furthered his education at University of Northern Iowa. He then attended Des Moines University obtaining his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine. He established the Kloberdanz Foot and Ankle Clinic in Charles City with a satellite clinic in Marshalltown. Scott excelled as a Podiatrist for 16 years.

As a Christian, with God’s guidance and direction, Scott was led to return to the University of Iowa for his Master’s degree in Social Work. His calling was more than a job, he truly loved helping others and practiced family counseling for 14 years. Scott was brilliant, kind, compassionate and gentle, and cared deeply for his family and his clients. His tender soul touched all who knew and loved him.

Scott was a devoted and loving father to the love of his life, his daughter, Alayna and his best buddy in life, Colby. He cherished spending time with his kids and family. They enjoyed even the simplest things in life, riding their bikes, walks in the park, swimming, and memorable family vacations. Scott’s kids were the center of his universe. He was also the best uncle ever!

He will be truly missed by everyone who knew him, including his children, Alayna Kloberdanz and Colby Hawkins, and their mother, Michelle (former wife); Scott’s mother, Mary Kloberdanz; his siblings, Steve Kloberdanz, Brenda (Tom) McGinn, Bret (Su) Kloberdanz, and Bob (Amy) Kloberdanz; his beloved nieces and nephews; and numerous other loving relatives and special friends. Scott was preceded in death by his father, Al F. Kloberdanz; his grandparents, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be held Thursday, October 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Lutheran Church of Hope, 925 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be at Jordan Cemetery in West Des Moines.

In order for his mother to grieve and have closure, there will be a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, October 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cedar Health, 807 5th St., in Charles City. Please bring your special memories to share for some good laughter and fond reminiscing. Refreshments will be provided.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in support of the children. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.