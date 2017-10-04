Richard L. Mullen, age 79 of St. Louis Park passed away peacefully on October 1st. He is survived by Mary Jo, his loving wife of 59 years; daughters, Jackie (Brian) Gryczan of Plymouth and Christine (Dana) Schneider of Brooklyn Park; brothers, Dennis, Larry and Russell Mullen of Iowa and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Ruby Mullen and sisters, Dixie Ellefson and Donna Stufflebean.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Methodist Hospital for their wonderful care and thoughtfulness. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, October 8 at 12pm noon with visitation one hour prior at Washburn-McReavy, 1400 Main Street, Hopkins MN. 952-938-9020. Private interment will be held at Fort Snelling at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Animal Humane Society