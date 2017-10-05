Roseville: Funeral Mass for Marcella Catherine Koenigsfeld, 96, of Greene, formerly of Roseville, will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 9, 2017, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Roseville, rural Marble Rock, Iowa with Msgr. Walter Brunkan and Msgr. James Koenigsfeld officiating. Burial will be in the Roseville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, October 2017, at the Roseville Gymnasium in Roseville where there will be a Rosary at 4:00 p.m., and Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour before services.

Marcella was born October 30, 1920, in Dougherty, Iowa, the daughter of Frank and Josephine (Marzen) Koenigsfeld and died Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at the Valley View Care Center in Greene, Iowa.

She received her education in public school graduating from Charles City High School in 1938. Marcella worked for many local families and for world-renowned golfer, Gene Sarazen near Brookfield, Ct before marrying Lawrence Koenigsfeld on February 25, 1941, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Roseville. For many years she and Lawrence operated the Roseville Store and were custodians for the church in Roseville. She also worked at Meusel Hardware in Charles City for several years along with being a homemaker.

Marcella is survived by six sons: Msgr. James of Pueblo, Co; Joseph (Mary) of Dakota City, NE; Jerome (Billie) of North Little Rock, AR; Al (Mary) of Charles City; Gene (Cindy) of Littleton, Co; and Richard (Donna Payan) of Marble Rock and Sun City, AZ; five daughters: MaryAnn (Joe) Barry of Cedar Falls, Patricia (Bob) Schmitt of Rockford; Regina (Todd Rule) Shirley of Charles City; Rosalie (Mike) Haren of Rockford; and Julie (Steve) Reese of Clear Lake; 32 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; her parents; a brother, Kenneth Marzen; a daughter-in-law, Dian Koenigsfeld and a grandson, Gabe Koenigsfeld.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Roseville or the Cedar Valley Engine Club, with designation for upkeep on the Roseville Store. Condolences may be left at the funeral home website www.retzfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene, Iowa. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com