Randy “Buck” Janssen, 63, passed away on October 4th, 2017 in the Rockwell Community Nursing Home. Per his wishes, no funeral services will be held.

The family requests that those who express sympathy do so by including memories and nicknames he may have had for you included with their well wishes. We thank Retz Funeral Home for their support and kindness.

Randy was born in Charles City, IA to Roger and Carol (Steil) Janssen. He worked years ago for Trettin HE Incorporated. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved hunting and fishing. He had a giant personality and a quick wit that will be missed by all who knew him.

Randy is survived by his mother Carol Janssen, his brother Rick Janssen (Loren Marlette), his sister Deb (Brian) Grinstead, his daughter Tammy Janssen, daughter Amanda (Scott) Boehmer. Nieces and nephews Christopher (Kate) Janssen, Michael Grinstead, Katie (Chad) Buffington. Grandchildren Micala, Alec Fritze, Mia, Hunter, and Logan. He treasured his grandchildren and was a strong influence on their lives and they will honor his memory with the lessons he’s taught them with love and dignity. His significant other Jan Ward. He loved Jan’s children, family, and grandchildren like his own, and they will forever cherish the memories they have with him.

Randy is preceded in death by his father Roger Janssen, and both paternal and maternal grandparents.

The family of Randy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the people in the medical field and friends who offered their assistance in diligently attending to his care.

