Michael Eichmeier, 64, of Allison, formerly Rockford, passed away Monday, October 9, 2017 at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

A memorial service for Michael Eichmeier will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 13, 2017 at Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City with Pastor Robert Scheurer from Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford officiating. Inurnment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

A gathering of family and friends will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 12, 2017 and will continue one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home on Friday.

Michael William Eichmeier, the youngest son of Lavonne and Vivian (Blunt) Eichmeier, was born January 22, 1953 in Charles City, Iowa. He attended school in Rockford and helped farmers throughout the area when he was growing up. Michael was also employed at the Rockford Machine Shop (where he was able to work with his dad and was known for his welding skills), Havranek Supply and most recently at Armour Meat Processing in Mason City until his health forced him to retire.

On August 17, 1975, Michael was united in marriage to Cynthia Watkins at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple was blessed with their daughter, Mary. They later divorced after almost 30 years of marriage.

Michael was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Rockford where he was baptized. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering with and fixing just about anything and joking around. Many remember him as a hard worker who loved to goof around.

Living family members include his daughter, Mary (Mike) Aissen of Clarksville; three grandchildren: James, Erin and Katelynn; two brothers: Richard (Marcella) Eichmeier of Lake Mills and Danny Eichmeier of Rockford; aunt, Shirley Blunt of Montana; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents as well as many aunts and uncles.

The family suggests memorial contributions to NAMI: National Alliance on Mental Illness, 3839 Merle Hay Road, Suite 229, Des Moines, IA 50310.

