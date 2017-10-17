Gerald “Jerry” J. Ayers of rural Charles City, Iowa, died on July 7, 2017, after a short illness. Jerry was born on July 9, 1937, in Floyd County to Marie H. (Meyer) and Willard J. Ayers. He lived his entire life in the Charles City area, except for the time he served in the U. S. Air Force. In the Air Force, he was stationed in Maine, England, and Greenland, memories of which he still spoke about until his death.

An auto mechanic by trade, Jerry worked at the Ford and Pontiac garages in Charles City. During the last years he worked, Jerry was employed by Leon and Gene’s, the job he truly enjoyed and about which he was the most proud.

Jerry and his brother Jim raced stock cars in the 1960s, and the blue and yellow Number 10 became familiar to fans. His many interests included building and flying radio-controlled airplanes, repairing motors and anything mechanical, fishing, gardening, watching NASCAR, and visiting with others.

Jerry is survived by one brother, David (Nancy) Ayers of River Falls, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, a brother James Ayers, and a sister Bonnie Young.

There were no funeral services. Internment was at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in Charles City.