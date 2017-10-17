Vonita Mallory, 84, of Charles City, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 15, 2017, at the Sacred Heart Care Center in Austin, Minnesota, where she had resided for the past six years.

A funeral Mass for Vonita Mallory will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Reverend Gary Mayer celebrating the Mass. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City.

A gathering of family and friends will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017, with a Scripture Service beginning at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday.

Vonita Marie Mallory was born December 13, 1932, in Greene, Iowa, the daughter of Matt and Marie (Majewski) Frein. On November 29, 1952, she was united in marriage to Elmer Mallory at St. Michael’s Church in Nashua, Iowa.

Vonita is survived by three sons: Michael of Osage, IA; Anthony (Deb) of Austin, MN; and Harold (Betty) of Forest City, IA;13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; 2 brothers: Ed Frein (friend Maxine) and Mark (Rose) Frein both of Charles City, IA; 2 sisters: Sr. Lucy Frein and Sr. Gladys Frein both of Cedar Rapids, IA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; her parents; a brother, Don Frein; a son, David; a daughter, Cecilia (CeCe) Leavens; a sister-in-law, Anna Mae Frein; a niece, Jill (Frein) Knoll; and a Great-Great Granddaughter, Sophie Meier.

Vonita requested that memorials be directed to Immaculate Conception Church with a designation for the Retirement Fund for the priests of the diocese.

Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements.