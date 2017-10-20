Funeral services for Beverly Jean Heidenwirth, 90, of Greene will be 11 a.m., Monday, October 23, 2017, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene with Pastor Daniel Flucke officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the church.

Beverly Jean Shultz was born on Febr. 18, 1927, in Greene, Iowa, the daughter of Berton N. and Louise M. (Drogemuller) Shultz Sr., and died on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at the Valley View Care Center in Greene.

She received her education in public school, graduating from Greene High School in 1944. Beverly continued her education at Wartburg College in Waverly where she earned her teaching certificate. Following graduation she taught at several country schools in Butler County.

Beverly was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Greene where she was baptized on March 20, 1927, and confirmed May 11, 1941. She was a member of the Tack-Barnett Post 268 American Legion Auxiliary and the Round Grove Country Club of Greene.

Beverly was united in marriage to Max Raymond Heidenwirth on Dec. 21, 1946, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. This union was blessed with two sons, Tim and Tom. Beverly worked for the family business, Greene Ag Services, as an office manager.

She was a very accomplished cook and homemaker. She was very particular about her home and enjoyed providing tasty meals for her family. She played golf and bridge and loved to travel. Beverly spent 16 years wintering at her home at Adobe Wells Country Club, in McAllen,Texas.

Living family members include her sons: Tim (Rebecca) Heidenwirth, Greene; Tom (Debra) Heidenwirth, Greene; grandchildren: Tina (Chad) Wihlm, Mason City; Matthew (Sheri) Heidenwirth, Harmony, MN; Erin (Kris) Dralle, Greene; Holly (Brandon) Beaver, Denver NC; Tomas Heidenwirth, Parkersburg; great-grandchildren: Peyton Heidenwirth, Blake Beaver, Greta Beaver, Skyler Wihlm, Spencer Wihlm, Isaac Trees, Olivia Dralle, Augusta Dralle, Eisley Dralle; sisters: Dorothy Watson, Charles City; Francis Starkweather, Norwalk; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Helen and Don Lester; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Max in 1998; her parents, Berton and Louise Shultz; brother Berton Shultz Jr., brothers-in-law, Norman Watson and Jerry Starkweather; mother-in-law, Marie Heidenwirth; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Hazel and Walter Detra.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene; 641-823-4457; www.retzfh.com.